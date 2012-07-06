FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers Freight One rtgs to 'BB+/B';off watch;otlk neg
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Freight One rtgs to 'BB+/B';off watch;otlk neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 06 -

Overview

-- We understand that the Russian ruble (RUB) 75 billion loan that UCL Rail B.V. had raised to acquire a majority shareholding in Russia-based rail freight operator Freight One (JSC) accounts for the majority of its consolidated outstanding debt.

-- We consider it likely that UCL Rail will partly use Freight One’s cash flows to service its debt. Therefore, we have reassessed Freight One’s financial risk profile.

-- As a result, we are lowering our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Freight One to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’ and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the rating on Freight One if UCL Rail’s consolidated debt increases to the extent that Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA rises to more than 2x on a combined basis.

Rating Action

On July 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Russia-based rail freight operator Freight One (JSC) to ‘BB+/B’ from ‘BBB-/A-3’. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 3, 2012. The outlook is negative.

