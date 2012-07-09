TEXT-S&P summary: Terna SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Terna SpA ------------------------------------- 09-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jan-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

21-Sep-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

10-Feb-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.4 bil 2 tranche bnds N/A due 10/28/2024 A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR750 mil Sr Unsecd syndicated revolving ln

fac due 04/10/2011 bank ln A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note prog

07/12/2006: sr unsecd A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil 2.731% inflation-linkesd med-term

nts ser 1 due 09/15/2023 A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR500 mil bank ln due 06/26/2013 A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR650 mil bank ln due 06/26/2015 A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR600 mil 4.875% med-term nts due 10/03/2019 A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR1.25 bil 4.75% med-term nts due 03/15/2021 A- 20-Jan-2012

EUR1.25 bil 4.125% med-term nts due 02/17/2017 A- 14-Feb-2012

EUR5 bil Sr Unsecd/S-T Debt med-term note prog

07/12/2006: S-T debt A-2 20-Jan-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Italian utility Terna SpA reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile.

We base our assessment of Terna’s excellent business risk profile on the group’s low-risk electricity network operations. This is supported by our opinion of Italy’s solid and favorable regulatory framework for electricity transmission and dispatching, which was recently confirmed by the AEEG (the Italian Authority for Electricity and Gas markets) for 2012-2015. The Italian regulatory framework is based on fixed compensation for Terna’s regulated asset base. In our view, this alleviates Terna’s direct exposure to country risk and to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment in Italy. That said, we note that the Italian government has already intervened with negative effects on Terna’s operations by introducing an extraordinary, albeit temporary, “Robin Hood tax” on the group’s operating profits. However, we believe that the immediate impact of this tax on Terna’s cash flow will be limited.

Our assessment of Terna’s “significant” financial risk profile reflects the combination of a generous dividend policy and an ambitious capital expenditure (capex) program. We consider Terna’s planned capex to be inflexible to a degree owing to upgrades needed in the group’s electricity infrastructure, coupled with the development of the grid to accompany the current pronounced surge in renewable energy generation in Italy.

We consider Terna to be a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria.

The ‘A-’ rating on Terna is based on our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘a-'. In accordance with our methodology for rating GREs, the rating also factors in our opinion that there is a “moderate” likelihood that the Republic of Italy (unsolicited BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Terna in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Terna‘s:

-- “Important” role for the government, due to its position as Italy’s monopoly electricity transmission operator; its importance for national energy policy; and its duties of ensuring the adequacy, safety, and reliability of the Italian electricity grid.

-- “Limited” link with the Republic of Italy, which owns 70% of domestic bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP; BBB+/Negative/A-2), which in turn has a 30% stake in Terna. CDP has significant influence over the composition of Terna’s board and its strategy.