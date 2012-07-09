TEXT-Fitch affirms JLOC XXVIII; class C off rating watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust’s trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) and mezzanine specified bonds (mezzanine SB) due October 2012. The agency has also removed the class C TBIs from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows:

JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust:

JPY4.3bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at ‘Bsf’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY7.2bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at ‘Csf’; Recovery Estimate 20%

JLOC XXVIII mezzanine SB:

JPY3.6bn* TMK1 mezzanine SB: affirmed at ‘Csf’; Recovery Estimate 0%

*as of 9 July 2012

The affirmation and removal of RWN on the class C TBIs reflect Fitch’s view that the TBIs will be redeemed in full at the legal final maturity in October 2012. Sales activity of the underlying properties by the asset manager has progressed well and the average sales price since the last rating action in February 2012 has exceeded Fitch’s expectation. Furthermore, most of the remaining properties have prospective buyers and Fitch expects these to be sold prior to the legal final maturity and the proceeds of these sales will be sufficient to redeem the class C TBIs in full.

The affirmation of ‘Csf’ ratings on the class D TBIs and the mezzanine SB reflects Fitch’s view that principal loss for these is inevitable.

The class B TBIs were redeemed in full on the payment date in April 2012.

This transaction was originally backed by specified bonds issued by two Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha entities, which were backed by 567 real estate properties. According to the monthly report received on 4 July 2012, the transaction is now secured by 28 properties and sales proceeds from sold properties.