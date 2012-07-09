FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates treatment of hybrids in bank capital analysis criteria - no impact on rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for the treatment of hybrids in bank capital analysis and says that this will not result in any changes to ratings.

The revised criteria, “Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis” dated 9 July 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. It replaces a report of the same name dated 11 July 2011 and contains no material changes.

For all of Fitch’s Eurozone Crisis commentary go to

here

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis

here

