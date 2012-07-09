TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Power Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Tata Power Co. Ltd. ------------------------------------ 09-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 876566

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Aug-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 8.50% nts due 08/19/2017 BB- 24-Aug-2007