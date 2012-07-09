FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Power Co. Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Tata Power Co. Ltd. ------------------------------------ 09-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 876566

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Aug-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

02-Feb-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 8.50% nts due 08/19/2017 BB- 24-Aug-2007

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.