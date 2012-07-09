FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 09-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Subdividers and

developers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 82454X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

30-Sep-2008 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 8.00% nts due 12/01/2016 B+ 09-Jul-2012

US$500 mil 9.65% nts due 08/03/2017 B+ 09-Jul-2012

US$350 mil 11.00% nts due 03/08/2018 B+ 09-Jul-2012

