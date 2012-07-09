TEXT-S&P lowers Shimao Properties rtg to 'BB-'; outlook stable

July 09 -

Overview

-- In our view, Shimao’s leverage is unlikely to improve materially after a deterioration in 2011 and will likely remain high for our ‘BB’ rating in the next 12 months.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Shimao’s capital structure is likely to improve somewhat and stabilize at a level appropriate for the ‘BB-’ rating, due to increasing property sales and slowing expansion in the next one year.

Rating Action

On July 9, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. According to our mapping of the two scales, the downgrade of the global scale ratings does not affect our Greater China credit scale ratings on Shimao. We therefore affirmed our long-term Greater China credit scale issuer rating of ‘cnBB+’ on Shimao and issue rating of ‘cnBB’ on its senior unsecured notes. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 30, 2012.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings on Shimao because we believe that, despite the company’s improving property sales, its leverage will unlikely improve materially after a deterioration in 2011 and will likely remain high for our ‘BB’ rating in the next 12 months. Although the company intends to improve its leverage, we expect the scope for debt reduction to be somewhat limited due to continued funding needs for its large-scale constructions and potential expansion. In the past three years, Shimao’s efforts to reduce leverage have had a mixed result due to its aggressive expansion. We assess Shimao’s business risk profile as “fair” and financial risk profile as “aggressive.”

We expect Shimao’s credit ratios to improve somewhat by the end of 2012. However, they will be still weak compared with peers rated ‘BB’. Declining profit margin could partially offset improving sales. In our base-case scenario, we estimate Shimao’s contract sales to rise to about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 35.0 billion this year, exceeding its budget of RMB30.7 billion due to higher sales volume stemming from price discounting and product mix adjustment. As a result of lower prices, gross margin may decline to about 34% over the next two years, from 38.4% in 2011. We estimate EBITDA interest coverage ratio to improve to 2.7x but remain short of the 3x threshold we have set for the ‘BB’ rating level. We expect Shimao’s leverage to decline to about 5.0x on a debt-to-EBITDA basis by the end of 2012 but it will likely rise again if borrowings do not decline.

Despite Shimao’s recent indication of slowing expansion and deleveraging, we are uncertain about its commitment when sales are improving and competitors are acquiring land to increase their market share. In our view, the company has been adopting a more aggressive financial management, which is reflected in a steady increase in leverage as it expanded into commercial and industrial properties. Leverage, as measured by the ratio of adjusted debt to capital, rose to 56.3% by the end of 2011, from 38.4% in 2007. The company’s aggressive financial management is also reflected in its more limited financial flexibility, particularly the limited headroom in its bank loan covenants in the past two years.

The ratings reflect Shimao’s established market position, geographic and project diversity, and low land cost, which partially temper the above weaknesses. As of the end of 2011, the company has 74 projects across 35 cities nationwide. It has a large land bank of 39.5 million square meters with low average cost at about 13% of recognized selling price in 2011. Shimao also has a more established rental and hotel portfolio than most peers in the ‘BB’ rating category.

Liquidity

In our view, Shimao’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect its liquidity sources to exceed uses by more than 20% in the next one year. Our assessment is based on the following facts and assumptions:

-- Primary liquidity sources in 2012 include unrestricted cash of RMB12.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, new loan drawdown of about RMB 9.0 billion in the first half of 2012, cash receipt from property sales of about RMB29.0 billion, property rental income of about RMB750 million, and hotel income of about 890 million.

-- Primary liquidity uses in 2012 include short-term debts of RMB15.0 billion, land premium of RMB6.0 billion, construction cost of RMB12.5 billion, interest expenses of RMB3.3 billion, dividend of about RMB1.2 billion, and operating expenses and taxes.

Shimao has limited headroom under certain financial covenants in its offshore loan due to the rapid increase in debt in 2011.

In our view, Shimao has good banking relationships. It is one of a few China-based property developers that have obtained large offshore banking facilities from foreign banks. In our view, Shimao has some flexibility to reduce its leverage by issuing equity although this flexibility depends on equity price performance and the controlling shareholder’s concern about dilution.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Shimao’s capital structure is likely to improve somewhat and stabilize at a level appropriate for the ‘BB-’ rating, due to increasing property sales and slowing expansion in the next one year.

We may lower the rating if Shimao’s leverage deteriorates due to materially weaker-than-expected property sales or more aggressive-than-expected debt-funded expansion. The company’s ratio of adjusted debt to capital rising above 60% or EBITDA interest coverage falling below 2.5x could indicate such a deterioration. In our base-case scenario, Shimao’s EBITDA interest coverage could be less than 2.5x if contract sales in 2012 are less than RMB30.7 billion and gross margin is lower than 33%.

The potential upside to the rating is limited in the next 12 months. We may raise the rating if Shimao further improves its property sales, maintains satisfactory margins, and boosts its capital structure and financial flexibility, including borrowing headroom under its covenants. Furthermore, we could raise the rating if the company establishes a consistent track record of controlling its leverage and manages its expansion more cautiously.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/--

Senior Unsecured B+ BB-/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating

Greater China Regional Scale cnBB+/-- cnBB+/Watch Neg/--

Shimao Property Holdings Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnBB cnBB/Watch Neg