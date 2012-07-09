FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - China Development Industrial Bank
July 9, 2012 / 9:52 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - China Development Industrial Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Development Industrial Bank ---------------------- 09-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

11-Oct-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

