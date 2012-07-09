TEXT-S&P ratings - China Development Financial Holding Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 09 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- China Development Financial Holding Corp. -------------- 09-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Taiwan
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 168908
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
11-Oct-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================