July 09 (Reuters) - Gaz Capital S.A & OJSC Gazprom (Gazprom).

* Moody’s assigned a provisional rating of (P)Baa1 to the proposed Series 26 and 27 Loan Participation Notes issuance to be launched by Gaz Capital S.A, which will on-lend the proceeds to OJSC Gazprom (Gazprom)