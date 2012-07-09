TEXT-Fitch assigns Gazprom's LPNs 'BBB(EXP)' expected rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Gaz Capital S.A.’s (Gaz Capital) proposed loan participation notes (LPNs) an senior unsecured ‘BBB(EXP)’ expected rating. The notes will be the 26th and 27th series issued under Gaz Capital’s USD30bn debt issuance programme rated ‘BBB’.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the amount and tenor.

The LPNs will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan by Gaz Capital to OAO Gazprom (‘BBB’/Stable). The proceeds from the loan are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The noteholders will rely solely on Gazprom’s credit and financial standing for the payment of obligations under the notes.

Gazprom’s ratings reflect its strong financial and operational metrics. Fitch forecasts the group’s FFO adjusted leverage to stay within the narrow range of 1.3x-1.4x in 2012-2013 (1.2x in 2011) based on Fitch’s oil price deck of USD95/bbl for 2012 and USD85/bbl for 2013. The agency also expects Gazprom to remain largely free cash flow (FCF) positive in 2012-2013.

The company’s solid operational profile is reflected in its large scale of operations as the leading gas producer in the world, low cost production, high reserves life and solid reserves replacement rate. Fitch believes that the group’s already strong business profile would be enhanced by further geographic diversification of its gas sales through planned gas supplies to China and LNG sales.

Fitch expects Gazprom’s operations to continue to be supported, at least in the medium term, by long-term contracts with prices largely linked to the market prices for oil products for European gas sales. Long-term contracts enable gas producers to undertake highly capital-intensive projects with long lead times and potential delays, on the one hand, and lay the foundation for reliable supply to buyers, on the other.

Gazprom also benefits from the improving economics of the domestic and former Soviet Union (FSU) sales. Fitch expects the Russian government to continue domestic gas market liberalisation through gas price increases. Another positive factor supporting the company’s financials is a shift to market-based prices and improved payment discipline for the FSU sales.

In addition, Fitch considers Gazprom’s monopoly access to the well-developed Russian gas pipeline system to be a significant advantage for the company, as a hydrocarbons producer, enabling it to diversify sales. Gazprom owns and operates Russia’s Unified Gas Supply System (UGSS). According to the Gas Supply Law, at least 50% plus 1 ordinary share of the company that owns the UGSS must be owned by the state. According to the Gas Export Law, Gazprom, as the owner of the UGSS, is granted the exclusive right to export natural gas and/or LNG produced in Russia.

Under its Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology, the agency rates Gazprom on a standalone basis, as Fitch believes that most elements of state influence - both positive and negative - are already built into the business profile, and therefore form an integral part of the ratings.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Further improvement of the financial profile (eg FFO adjusted leverage below 1.5x, positive FCF and FFO coverage ratio above 10x on a sustained basis) coupled with a sovereign rating upgrade.

- Diversification of the business profile through gas sales to China on market terms and LNG sales

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating

action include:

- Execution of an intensive investment programme and/or material acquisitions resulting in a significant and sustained deterioration of the credit standing (eg FFO adjusted leverage above 2x, FFO coverage ratio below 10x and negative FCF on a sustained basis).

- Re-negotiation of European long-term contracts resulting in exclusion of the take-or-pay provision coinciding with a drop in gas demand and/or in a shift to spot pricing from oil indexation coinciding with much lower spot gas prices compared to oil-indexed prices.

- Material slowdown of the domestic gas market liberalisation and/or significant worsening of the payment discipline in the FSU countries resulting in a substantial and sustained deterioration of the financial profile.

- Sovereign downgrade.