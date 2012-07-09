FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Magadh Iron at 'Fitch B-(ind)'; outlook stable
July 9, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Magadh Iron at 'Fitch B-(ind)'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Magadh Iron Private Limited (MIRO) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned MIRO’s INR200m fund-based limits a ‘Fitch B-(ind)’ rating.

The ratings are constrained by MIRO’s tight liquidity position as illustrated by its regular 100% utilisation of the cash credit limits and occasional use of additional limits. The tight liquidity is a result of the company’s high working capital requirement due to its high cash conversion cycle of over 60 days in FY12 (year end March).

A positive rating guideline would be a sustained improvement in liquidity over the next two quarters.

As per provisional FY12 results, revenue was around INR1,207m (FY11: INR907.4m) with EBITDA margins being maintained around FY11 levels of 3.5%. Fitch expects MIRO’s cash flow from operation to have remained negative in FY12 (FY11: negative INR10.6m), given its consistently high working capital requirements.

Based in Patna (Bihar), MIRO is a steel and cement trading company. The company is a dealer for companies like Steel Authority of India (‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable) and Jaypee Reva Cement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
