TEXT-Fitch on AG settlement: More clarity, not much change yet for U.S. RMBS

July 09 - The mortgage settlement between U.S. state attorneys general and the five largest mortgage servicers has introduced more clarity to foreclosure standards and a marginal impact on private-label RMBS performance thus far, according to Fitch Ratings.

As per the settlement agreed upon five months ago, $25 billion was provided for borrower relief. Of that amount, $10 billion was allotted to principal reductions for borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than their homes are worth and are at imminent risk of default. The servicers can meet the settlement target amounts by providing the principal reductions to either portfolio loans on balance sheet or to securitized loans in private-label RMBS.

At the time the settlement was initially announced, it was uncertain whether the servicers would elect to disproportionately apply the reductions to securitized loans rather than portfolio loans. Fitch was also concerned that borrowers who could otherwise continue to make their mortgage payments would strategically default to become eligible for a principal reduction.

Over the last several months, principal reduction activity has increased in private label RMBS, albeit not significantly. Roughly 30% of loan modifications in June included a principal reduction, up from roughly 20% in February. However, that figure was increasing prior to the settlement (up from 10% at the start of 2011).

Although practice varies materially by individual servicer, the combined activity of servicers included in the settlement is consistent with that of servicers not in the settlement. Thus, it appears some of the increased principal reduction activity in 2012 is likely a continuation of an earlier trend rather than a direct result of the settlement.

Fitch views strategic defaults as an ongoing concern. That said, there does not appear to be any sign yet of a material change in the behavior of underwater borrowers attempting to strategically default to qualify for a reduction. In fact, the current-to-delinquent monthly roll-rates for underwater borrowers have continued to improve slightly since the announced settlement. Roll-rates improved 3.1% in February to 2.8% in June. This is consistent with the rate of improvement experienced prior to the settlement.

The most significant impact of the settlement to date may have been the clarification of foreclosure standards for servicers. The clarity has helped reduce some prior uncertainty as servicers waited for the final settlement terms. This may be reflected initially in increased foreclosure initiation rates, which rose to roughly 12% of delinquent loans in June. This is the highest figure since first half-2009.

However, it will take more time for servicers to fully implement programs and procedures included in the settlement. As such, the full impact on RMBS transactions is certainly not yet apparent. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transactions to assess any change in servicer behavior in the coming months.