TEXT-Fitch drops Genus Paper Products' ratings
July 9, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Genus Paper Products' ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 09 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Genus Paper Products Limited’s (GPPL) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of GPPL.

Fitch migrated GPPL to the non-monitored category on 4 January 2012 (please see rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has also withdrawn GPPL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR369.02m term loans: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

- INR259.5m fund-based working capital credit limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ and National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; ratings withdrawn

- INR88m non-fund-based working capital credit limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
