TEXT-S&P puts certain hybrids issued by RBSG on watch positive

May 18 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has placed the ratings on certain hybrid capital securities issued by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG; A-/Stable/A-2) and related entities (excluding RBS N.V. ) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The counterparty credit ratings on RBSG and related entities are unaffected by this action.

In June 2012, RBSG and certain related entities are due to pay discretionary coupons and dividends on their “may pay” hybrids for the first time since RBSG was prohibited from doing so under the terms of an agreement with the European Commission (EC). This two-year prohibition ended on April 29, 2012, and on May 4, 2012, RBSG announced its intention to restart the payments on affected securities over the coming year.

As a result, we have placed the ratings on all of the affected “may pay” hybrids on CreditWatch positive. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement on all these instruments once RBSG or its related entities pay the first of these discretionary coupons. We understand that this is due to occur on June 8, 2012, in respect of a floating perpetual callable noncumulative trust preferred security (ISIN: XS0277453774).

Once payments begin, we anticipate raising the ratings on these “may pay” hybrids to ‘BB’. This rating would reflect our ‘bbb’ assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the RBS group, and our view that the notes:

-- Are subordinated, for which we deduct one notch;

-- Are a “gone concern” or “nonviability contingent capital” instrument, for we deduct a further notch; and

-- Are either issued by, or rely on the guarantee of, a nonoperating holding company, as opposed to an operating company, for which we deduct a further notch for structural subordination.