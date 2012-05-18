FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Appleton Papers Inc.
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Appleton Papers Inc.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Appleton Papers Inc. ----------------------------------- 18-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Wisconsin

Primary SIC: Industrial &

personal service

paper

Mult. CUSIP6: 038101

Mult. CUSIP6: 038104

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--

01-Oct-2009 SD/-- SD/--

18-Aug-2009 CC/-- CC/--

02-Feb-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$305 mil first-lien nts due 06/30/2015 B+/WatchP 25-Jan-2010

US$150 mil 9.75% sr sub nts due 06/15/2014 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009

US$162 mil 11.25% second-lien nts due

12/15/2015 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.