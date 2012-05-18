TEXT-S&P places Appleton Papers on watch pos on merger announcement

In our view, the combination, which values Appleton at $675 million, will enhance Appleton’s liquidity and provide the company the opportunity to improve its currently “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. Our original baseline scenario for 2012 assumed that Appleton’s EBITDA would improve to roughly $100 million and leverage would recede modestly but remain above 5x for the full fiscal year. We now believe leverage would drop below 5x if the proposed business combination closes as currently contemplated and Appleton uses some of its cash proceeds to repay some of its callable debt over the next year.

Appleton is one of two primary manufacturers of carbonless paper, which is used for multipart forms such as credit card receipts, invoices, and packing slips. The company also manufactures thermal papers and is expanding into the specialty chemical and delivery solutions market through its proprietary Encapsys technology. We continue to view Appleton’s business risk profile as “weak,” primarily due to the long-term decline in demand for the company’s core carbonless paper products, which account for over 50% of its sales.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on or before the proposed July 2012 closing date, with the potential for a one-notch upgrade if we view it likely that leverage will drop and remain below 5x. We view this scenario as more consistent with an “aggressive” financial profile. This is likely to occur under our baseline scenario for the company, if it used the $110 million of cash it would receive from Hicks to repay some of the $330 million of debt that becomes callable over the next two years.

