Reed Elsevier's first quarter revenue growth in line with 2012
April 24, 2013

Reed Elsevier's first quarter revenue growth in line with 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier said first quarter underlying revenue growth was in line with last year and despite a mixed macro environment it expects to grow earnings in 2013.

Underlying revenue growth for the full year 2012 was 4 percent.

The publisher of scientific, business and academic information said in a trading update on Wednesday that it expects 2013 to be another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth.

But the outlook for the macro environment, and its impact on the company’s customer markets, is mixed, it said.

The publisher, which employs 30,000 people worldwide, said exhibitions timings means it expects underlying revenue growth in its exhibitions business to fall by 5-6 percentage points in 2013.

