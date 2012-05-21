TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on China Resources Gas from AEI buy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings says the acquisition by China Resources Gas Group Limited (CRG, ‘BBB+'/Stable) of AEI China Gas Ltd. has no impact on the current ratings.

The acquisition is in line with CRG’s stated growth plans, and the assets acquired, although small relative to the overall group, should benefit the business profile in the long-term. Fitch notes that the acquisition price of CNY1.5bn (10.6x FY11 net profit before tax) demonstrates CRG’s expectations of rapid growth and increasing costs of acquisitions in a consolidating city gas sector, and is attractive relative to CRG’s own FY11 price earnings ratio of 22x.

The acquisition has several beneficial characteristics consistent with CRG’s acquisition objectives. First, AEI China Gas Ltd has healthy cash-flows, with net profit before tax and extraordinary items for FY11 of CNY141m (FY10: CNY84m). Second, CRG will have majority or 100% control of the new projects, reducing structural debt subordination within CRG’s portfolio. Third, the 28 city projects acquired have low penetration rates which will allow room for organic growth with modest capex, and are weighted towards commercial and industrial customers, where pass-throughs of gas price increases are more secure.

CRG’s ratings reflect the profitability of its core gas distribution business in China, favourable growth prospects of the gas industry and a strong financial profile. The ratings also incorporate a single-notch uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings.

