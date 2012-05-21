TEXT-S&P:POSCO rtgs affirmed;outlook neg;capital pressures rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

-- We expect pressure on the ratings on Korea-based steelmaker POSCO to continue over the next six months unless the company strengthens its capital structure through significant nondebt financing.

-- The rating affirmation reflects our opinion that POSCO has the ability to lower its adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 3x, our trigger for a downgrade, over the next six months. The company has publicly stated it would like to improve its capital structure.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that there is a one-in-three chance that measures of the company’s financial performance will not improve, due to continued operational weakness or a lack of commitment to maintain the current rating.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on POSCO. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.

We expect the ratings on POSCO to come under pressure over the next six months unless the company undertakes a significant amount of nondebt financing, because weak industry conditions and macroeconomic uncertainty affecting steel producers globally limit its ability to improve its operations this year. Our base case forecast incorporates an expectation that the ratio of the company’s debt to EBITDA will near 3.0x, based on an assumption that POSCO will raise at least Korean won (KRW) 3.5 trillion through nondebt financing. In our view, POSCO is highly likely to raise the amount this year.

We see little room for improvement in POSCO’s operations in 2012, although the industry could start to recover later this year. We expect POSCO to grow its EBITDA only 2% this year compared with last year, reflecting a cyclical trough. In our view, demand for steel remains weak, competitive pressure remains high in the region, and the economic environments in Europe and China increase uncertainty. For example, in the first quarter of 2012, POSCO’s operating performance was poor, with operating profit down 41% year-on-year and 21% quarter-on-quarter. Increased stability in raw material input costs will likely prove operating profit in the second quarter, in our view.

We believe POSCO has the flexibility to improve its capital structure if it is willing to do so. In our analysis, POSCO could lower adjusted debt to EBITDA to near or below 3.0x, our trigger for a downgrade, over the next six months through nondebt financing to strengthen its capital. We estimate that measures of POSCO’s credit quality would be commensurate with the current rating if the company were to secure at least KRW4.5 trillion in proceeds through nondebt financing this year, including the KRW3.5 trillion we assumed in our scenario for debt to EBITDA of near 3.0x. POSCO has made progress toward lowering its debt to EBITDA through nondebt financing. Still, we see continuing uncertainties about non-debt financing, regarding such factors as the company’s willingness and capital market conditions.

In our view, strengths for the ratings are the company’s dominant, though pressured, position in markets for Korea’s steel industry; solid demand for its products in the domestic market; strong cost competitiveness based on high operating efficiency; and relatively higher and more stable profitability than peers throughout industry cycles. Still, we see some erosion of the company’s positions in domestic and regional markets, specifically a reduced ability to raise prices to match increases in raw material prices. This factor contributed to a significant fall in profitability, along with a downswing in the steel industry cycle.

The negative outlook reflects our expectations that demand for steel is unlikely to recover sharply in the region and competitive pressure will remain significant this year. As a result, our base case incorporates an assumption that POSCO will achieve an EBITDA margin of around 11% this year, similar to last year--a downturn year, in our view.

We may lower the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA for POSCO is above 3.0x over the next six months. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 2.5x for a protracted period, possibly as a result of much stronger operating performance than we expect.