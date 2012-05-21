TEXT-Fitch drops JLOC 41's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings of JLOC 41, LLC’s class C-3 and D-1 to D-3 notes as they no longer exist. The transaction was a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation.

The notes were rated ‘Dsf’ prior to withdrawal. The residual balance has been fully written down and the transaction has simultaneously been terminated on the May 2012 payment date.

No Recovery Estimate is calculated for these notes as the ratings on these notes have been withdrawn.