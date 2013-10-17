FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gambling group Rank revenue falls, warns on profit
October 17, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Gambling group Rank revenue falls, warns on profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gambling firm Rank Group warned its first half profit will be lower than last year, dragging down its full-year expectations after revenues fell during the summer and a disappointing performance at its bingo chain Mecca.

Rank, majority-owned by Malaysia’s Guoco Group, said it will be taking action to cut costs after like-for-like revenues fell 7 percent in the 15 weeks to Oct. 13.

“The board anticipates operating profit for the full year to be marginally below market expectations,” Rank said in a trading statement, forecasting a stronger second half to its financial year.

