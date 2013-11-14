Severstal says consolidation could be "remedy" for industry woes

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Severstal’s billionaire owner Alexey Mordashov said on Thursday consolidation could be a “good remedy” for the steel industry’s predicament of over-supply, which is pressuring prices.

Mordashov added consolidation in Russia specifically could be “helpful”, but he saw no scope for cash deals for any players in the industry, given market volatility. He added any acquisition decision by Severstal would be driven by synergies.

Mordashov was speaking at a presentation to analysts in London.