Nationwide to issue up to $800 million loss-absorbing debt
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

Nationwide to issue up to $800 million loss-absorbing debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned financial services group Nationwide said it will bolster its capital position by raising up to 500 million pounds ($807 million) of new loss-absorbing debt.

Nationwide Chief Executive Graham Beale said on Friday the group was well positioned to fulfil a capital plan which was agreed with Britain’s financial regulator in July this year. It must achieve a leverage ratio of 3 percent by 2015.

Nationwide said it would issue the so-called core capital deferred shares to institutional and professional investors.

