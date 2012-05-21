TEXT-S&P summary: Ipoteka Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

Summary analysis -- Ipoteka Bank ---------------------------------- 21-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 B+/B B+/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

SACP b+

Anchor b+

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (+1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- “High” likelihood of extraordinary government support, if required.

-- Higher-than-average interest margins, which result in good profitability.

-- Relatively stable and diversified funding base.

Weaknesses:

-- High industry and economic risks for banks operating in Uzbekistan.

-- High single-name concentrations in the loan portfolio.

-- State-controlled nature, which allows for state-influenced decisions, particular in lending.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Uzbek Ipoteka Bank reflects our anticipation that its business and financial profiles will remain broadly unchanged over the one-year outlook horizon.

We are unlikely to raise the ratings on the bank unless we revise upward our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), and the creditworthiness of the Republic of Uzbekistan (not rated) improves. Due to the link between the ratings on Uzbek banks and the creditworthiness of the sovereign, bank-specific factors that could lead to a possible upgrade appear limited. However, an improvement in the bank’s SACP could follow from an improvement in our assessment of its risk position, either through a reduction in the very high concentration levels in the loan portfolio, or a more moderate risk appetite.

At the same time, we could lower the ratings if high asset growth or pressure on earnings resulted in a deterioration in the bank’s capitalization, with the projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments falling to less than 7%. A drop in earnings would most likely be the result of increased provisioning needs due to unexpected asset quality deterioration or a substantial drop in fee and commission income. We would also likely lower the ratings on the bank if our assessment of economic and industry risk, including the sovereign’s creditworthiness, were to deteriorate.

