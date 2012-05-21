TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Ulysses (ELOC No.27)'s class D and E nts

Today’s rating actions follow the interest shortfall that occurred on the class D and E notes on the April 25, 2012, payment date. On April 16, 2012, we lowered our ratings on the class D and E notes. At the same time, we placed our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch negative in anticipation of cash flow disruptions (see “Ratings Lowered On Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No.27)’s Class D And E Notes In Anticipation Of Cash Flow Disruptions,” published on April 16, 2012).

For the second successive period, the borrower failed to meet its interest obligation under the whole loan on the interest payment date in April 2012. This caused an interest shortfall of GBP1,501,130 under the securitized loan. Contrary to the January 2012 payment date, the advance provider was not able to advance enough cash to meet the interest shortfall under the notes because an appraisal reduction occurred following a new asset valuation.

In this transaction, the appraisal reduction mechanism is structured to prevent drawings on the portion of the securitized loan that represents more than 90% of the asset valuation. Based on the most recent valuation, dated November 2011, the securitized loan-to-value ratio is 99.93%.

As per the transaction documents, the advance provider limited the servicer advance to GBP1,345,494, which in turn resulted in cash flow disruptions on the most junior classes of notes. The class E notes received no interest at all, and the class D notes only received about 42% of the interest due. We have therefore lowered to ‘D (sf)’ our ratings on these notes.

The whole loan was transferred to special servicing on Feb. 14, 2012. We understand that the interest due to the junior lenders was used to pay the special servicing fees referenced against the securitized loan. Given that special servicing fees are unlikely, in our view, to affect the issuer’s capacity to service the class C notes, we have removed our rating on the class C notes from CreditWatch negative.

Today’s rating actions have not resulted from a change in our opinion of the creditworthiness of the securitized loan backing the transaction. However, the appraisal reduction caused cash flow disruptions on the classes of notes that we consider to be exposed to principal losses. Our ratings in this transaction address timely payment of interest, payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the legal final maturity date (July 2017).

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today’s rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see “Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC

GBP429 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

D D (sf) CCC- (sf)

E D (sf) CCC- (sf)

Rating Removed From CreditWatch Negative

C B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Unaffected

A A (sf)

B BB (sf)