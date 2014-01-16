FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-UK regulator Sants to lead Anglican Church's financial taskforce
January 16, 2014

Ex-UK regulator Sants to lead Anglican Church's financial taskforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s former top financial industry regulator Hector Sants, who resigned from Barclays in November citing stress and exhaustion, will lead a new financial taskforce set up by the head of the Anglican Church.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said on Thursday that Sants had accepted his invitation to chair the group, where he will support credit unions and work with the wider UK financial sector to build support for community-based financial services.

“I have long recognised that the banking sector requires cultural change,” Sants, 57, said in a statement.

