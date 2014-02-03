FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lloyds Banking Group preparing to resume dividends
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 3, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Lloyds Banking Group preparing to resume dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lloyds banking group is preparing a new offer of shares to the public and is in discussions with regulators over resuming dividend payments in the second half of 2014.

In a statement on Monday, the state-backed bank said it has started preparing for a possible share sale and it is aiming for a dividend payout ratio in the medium term of at least 50 percent of sustainable earnings.

Lloyds also said it achieved an underlying profit of 6.2 billion pounds in 2013 and expects to announced a “small statutory profit before tax” when it publishes full year earnings on February 13.

It also said its results reflect a further provisions taken in the fourth quarter of 1.8 billion punds for legacy Payment Protection Insurance business, and 130 million pounds relating to the sale of interest rate hedging products to small and medium sized businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.