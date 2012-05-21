TEXT-S&P rtgs-FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

Ratings -- FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y ----- 21-May-2012

Sociedades Filiales

CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain

Local currency BBB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2008 BBB-/-- --/--

19-Aug-2003 BBpi/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Stable 15-Apr-2008