TEXT-S&P rtgs-FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y ----- 21-May-2012
Sociedades Filiales
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Apr-2008 BBB-/-- --/--
19-Aug-2003 BBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Stable 15-Apr-2008