FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rtgs-FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rtgs-FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y ----- 21-May-2012

Sociedades Filiales

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain

Local currency BBB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Apr-2008 BBB-/-- --/--

19-Aug-2003 BBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Stable 15-Apr-2008

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.