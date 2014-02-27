FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RSA unveils $1.3 billion rights issue
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

RSA unveils $1.3 billion rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Troubled British insurer will tap its shareholders for 775 million pounds ($1.29 billion) of cash in a rights issue aimed at plugging a capital hole alongside asset sales.

In statement on Thursday announcing the conclusion of a strategic review launched in the wake of an accounting scandal at one of its divisions, RSA said it has already started making disposals, worth around 300 million pounds.

“We have reluctantly concluded we must ask our shareholders, via a rights issue, for a substantial sum,” the group’s newly appointed troubleshooting chief executive Stephen Hester said.

The group added that a final dividend, “cannot be justified.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.