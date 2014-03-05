Legal & General net cash generation rises as costs fall

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - British life and pensions group Legal & General has unveiled a better than expected 16 percent increase in net cash generation as its new business strain improved.

In an earnings statement on Wednesday, the company said new business strain fell to 40 million pounds in 2013, from 93 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts had forecast a new business strain of around 60 million pounds.

The group also announced a 20 percent hike in its full year dividend to 9.3 pence per share.