TEXT-Fitch rts Elder Instruments at 'Fitch B(ind)'

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd. (EIPL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by EIPL’s tight liquidity position as illustrated by its almost full utilisation of working capital limits (93% for the financial year ended March 2012) and use of adhoc limits (six out of 12 months for FY12). Fitch notes that EIPL continued to require adhoc limits for April 2012. This is a result of its high working capital requirements led by the need to maintain inventory levels and long receivable days. Fitch expects working capital requirements to remain high in the short- to medium-term with cash from operations remaining negative and liquidity constrained.

In FY11, EIPL’s inventory and receivables days increased to 313 and 141, respectively, from 272 and 136 in FY10. The higher inventory days are due to EIPL’s increased need to store inventories for its medical instruments and accessories division. Fitch also notes that EIPL’s receivables days tend to lengthen as the final instalment from EIPL’s customers is received only post completion of the performance guarantee period. The company’s long receivables period is also attributed to its customers being public sector entities.

The ratings are also constrained by EIPL’s small scale of operations (FY11 revenue: INR230.6m), limited product portfolio in its medical instruments and accessories trading division (around 50% of FY11 total sales) and lack of a fixed customer base.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from EIPL’s established relationship with its clients in the industrial instruments division, as well as over 20 years of operating track record of its founders in the domestic pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The ratings also benefit from the consistent improvement in EIPL’s EBIDTA since FY08 at a CAGR of 18% to INR25m in FY11, led by the launch of new high-margin products in the industrial instruments and weighing scales division.

Positive rating action may result from EBITDA gross interest cover exceeding 1.5x (FY11: 1.2x) on a sustained basis. Conversely, EBITDA gross interest cover below 1.1x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1993, EIPL is part of the Elder group and 45% owned by Elder Pharmaceuticals Limited, the group’s flagship company. It manufactures industrial instruments and weighing scales, and imports medical instruments and accessories. It has manufacturing facilities at Rabale, Navi Mumbai, with in-house research and development, design and production facilities. Provisional results for 9MFY12 indicate revenue of INR182m, EBITDA margins of 11.5%, and EBITDA gross interest cover of 1.3x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to EIPL’s bank loans as follows:

- INR80m fund-based limits: assigned ‘Fitch B(ind)’

- INR20m term loans: assigned ‘Fitch B(ind)’

- INR50m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned ‘Fitch A4(ind)'