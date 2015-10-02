FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Sistema buys tech firm Kronshtadt Group
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
October 2, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema buys tech firm Kronshtadt Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sistema :

* Announces the acquisition of Kronshtadt Group from Industrial Investors Group and its partners for 4.8 billion roubles ($72.4 million);

* Says Kronshtadt Group comprises a number of innovative companies producing high-technology products and solutions for the aircraft manufacturing, defence, security, transportation and natural resource exploration industries;

* Kronshtadt’s competencies are strategically complementary to Sistema’s portfolio company RTI Group;

* Also announces the acquisition of a 25.02 percent stake it did not already own in the Medsi Group clinic chain for 6.1 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2600 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)

