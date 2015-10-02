BRIEF-Russia's Sistema buys tech firm Kronshtadt Group

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sistema :

* Announces the acquisition of Kronshtadt Group from Industrial Investors Group and its partners for 4.8 billion roubles ($72.4 million);

* Says Kronshtadt Group comprises a number of innovative companies producing high-technology products and solutions for the aircraft manufacturing, defence, security, transportation and natural resource exploration industries;

* Kronshtadt’s competencies are strategically complementary to Sistema’s portfolio company RTI Group;

* Also announces the acquisition of a 25.02 percent stake it did not already own in the Medsi Group clinic chain for 6.1 billion roubles.