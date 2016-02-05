FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lukoil to sell 230 filling stations in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland to Austria's AMIC
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 5, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lukoil to sell 230 filling stations in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland to Austria's AMIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil :

* Lukoil Europe Holdings BV and AMIC Energy Management GmbH have signed a contract to sell to the Austrian company around 230 filling stations in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland

* The deals are to be closed in the second quarter of 2016 upon approval from competition authorities of these states

* The decision to sell the retail network in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland was taken as part of the program to optimize Lukoil’s retail asset structure in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

