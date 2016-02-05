BRIEF-Lukoil to sell 230 filling stations in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland to Austria's AMIC

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil :

* Lukoil Europe Holdings BV and AMIC Energy Management GmbH have signed a contract to sell to the Austrian company around 230 filling stations in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland

* The deals are to be closed in the second quarter of 2016 upon approval from competition authorities of these states

* The decision to sell the retail network in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland was taken as part of the program to optimize Lukoil’s retail asset structure in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)