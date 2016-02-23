FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ladbrokes says FY oper profit down 35.7 pct to 80.6 mln stg
February 23, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ladbrokes says FY oper profit down 35.7 pct to 80.6 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Plc

* FY group net revenue: +3.2 pct, h2 +5.0 pct with favourable q4 sporting results.

* FY full year dividend at 3p per share (1p interim; 2p final) in line with strategy

* The current year has started well, as the unpredictability of the football season has thus far favoured bookmakers

* FY group operating profit of 80.6 mln stg down 35.7 pct

* 2016 expectations unchanged

* Ladbrokes coral merger on track with shareholder approval secured and the cma phase 2 process underway. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

