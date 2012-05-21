TEXT-S&P summary: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 -
Summary analysis -- National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K. ---------------- 21-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Kuwait
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-May-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
15-Jun-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors