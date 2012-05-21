TEXT-S&P summary: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K. ---------------- 21-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Kuwait

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-May-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

15-Jun-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors