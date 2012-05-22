FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: IOI Corp. Bhd.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 22, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: IOI Corp. Bhd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- IOI Corp. Bhd. -------------------------------- 22-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Residential

construction,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Mar-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on IOI Corp. Bhd. reflects the company’s integrated palm oil operations, the favorable age profile of its palm plantations, its sound access to capital markets, and competitive cost position. Industry risks associated with the plantation business, and IOI’s increasing exposure to property development partly offset these strengths. We continue to assess IOI’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate”. IOI is a Malaysian palm oil producer.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.