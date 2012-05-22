TEXT-S&P Summary: VimpelCom Ltd.

May 22 -

Summary analysis -- VimpelCom Ltd. -------------------------------- 22-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Bermuda-registered global telecommunications operator VimpelCom Ltd. reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s aggressive growth orientation and reduced flexibility resulting from an increase in debt to finance its acquisition of Wind Telecom in 2011. Exposure to countries with above-average country risks and the possibility of nationalization or the forced sale of the company’s Algerian subsidiary also constrains the rating.

These risks are partly offset by VimpelCom’s ownership of a portfolio of well-established operations in Russia and Italy, which show good profitability and cash flow generation. In addition, VimpelCom has expanding operations in other parts of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Africa, and Asia, often with leading market positions.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we assume that VimpelCom will report mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012, assisted by growth across its portfolio of assets. In the mature markets, we expect growth to stem primarily from mobile data, although slightly offset by regulation, notably cuts to mobile termination rates (fees telecom operators charge each other for terminating calls on their networks) in Italy.

However, most of the emerging markets will likely enjoy higher growth rates due to lower penetration and lower data usage. We generally expect VimpelCom’s market shares to remain relatively stable across all markets, with the exception of Kazakhstan, where its leading positions might be challenged by higher competition.

We assume that VimpelCom’s consolidated profitability margin will stay at about 40%. In Russia the company has planned a cost-optimization program, which should contribute to a moderate improvement of profitability. However, in Ukraine and Kazakhstan we assume the margin to gradually decline because of competition, which should offset the benefits from cost saving.

S&P base-case capital structure and cash flow scenario

In our base-case assessment we assume that VimpelCom’s free cash flow generation will improve in 2012 on the back of lower capital expenditures. We also assume that VimpelCom will remain committed to its dividend policy of $0.80 per share and that its discretionary cash flow will remain positive in 2012 and beyond.

The company’s reported debt at the end of 2011 exceeded its EBITDA by 3.4x because its consolidation of Wind Telecom is only as of March 2011. We estimate the ratio of debt to EBITDA, based on pro forma numbers and after our adjustments, at 2.8x as of year-end 2011. We expect leverage to decline to 2.6x by the end of 2012, thanks to positive free operating cash flow. That said, we note that a devaluation of the Russian ruble can hurt VimpelCom’s credit ratios, likely resulting in lower headroom than we currently anticipate.

Liquidity

We view VimpelCom’s liquidity as “adequate” as defined in our criteria. This is based on the company’s manageable debt maturity profile, strong cash generation, and availability under its committed credit facilities. We calculate that the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses exceeded 1.2x on March 30, 2012. We believe this ratio will improve further after the refinancing of a bridge loan at Wind Telecom.

VimpelCom’s largest debt maturities over the next three years are at its largest cash flow generating subsidiary Vimpel-Communications JSC. Importantly, the weaker cash generating subsidiaries, namely Wind Telecom’s subsidiaries Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (BB-/Stable/--) and Orascom Telecom Holdings (not rated), do not have any meaningful repayments during the next five years. This could allow VimpelCom to maintain adequate liquidity over the longer term.

Recovery

To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. We assume a default in 2015, at which time, we envisage EBITDA to be $1.75 billion and the stressed enterprise valuation of the company at $8.7 billion. After deducting enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims totaling $1 billion, we assume $13.3 billion of senior unsecured debt outstanding at default. This would leave sufficient value for meaningful recovery in the 50%-70% range, consistent with a recovery rating of ‘3’ and an issue rating of ‘BB’.

The recovery rating on the notes issued by VimpelCom Holdings B.V. is ‘4’, reflecting our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default. The lower recovery rating on these notes reflects our view that structural complexities and a relatively unfavorable jurisdiction (Russia) for creditors could lead to lower recovery prospects for the holders of VimpelCom Holdings’ notes.

For more information please see “Vimpel-Communications JSC Recovery Rating Profile,” published on Dec. 22, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and “Global Telecoms Group VimpelCom Unsecured Debt Assigned ‘BB’ Issue Rating, ‘3’ Recovery Rating,” published on April 4, 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that VimpelCom will retain its strong operating performance across its various markets and use its free operating cash flow to reduce debt.

At the current rating level, we anticipate consolidated debt to EBITDA to be in the range of 2.5x-3.0x. We believe VimpelCom has the potential to strengthen its financial profile because it can generate meaningful positive free cash flows. However, this can be partly offset by volatile credit ratios, depending on the resolution of the situation in Algeria and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

We could lower the ratings if VimpelCom’s consolidated adjusted debt leverage exceeded 3x for a prolonged period. A downgrade could also be triggered by more aggressive investment decisions, including further expansion into countries with higher-than-average country risk, or increased dividend payments. At this point, we do not anticipate negative rating implications from the disputes concerning VimpelCom’s Algerian subsidiary, mainly because we believe that these disputes are unlikely to result in significantly higher financial leverage. However, if the company were to lose control over its Algerian subsidiary without adequate compensation, it could be hamper VimpelCom’s credit profile.

Ratings upside could build if VimpelCom were to reduce its debt to EBITDA to consistently lower than 2.5x and show its commitment to its own long-term financial policy targets. An upgrade would also depend on the positive resolution of the dispute involving the Algerian subsidiary.

