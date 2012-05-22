TEXT-Fitch:Crisis drives counterparty risk management improvements

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Results from the SCI / Fitch Solutions 2012 Global Credit and Counterparty Risk Survey show that the financial crisis has driven greater awareness across the derivatives industry of the importance of undertaking effective counterparty risk management, with respondents citing the incorporation of CVA pricing, enhanced trading systems and proactive risk management as areas that have been strengthened.

“81% of respondents polled said that the importance of managing counterparty risk had increased over the last two years, with 44% voting for it as their institution’s top priority and a further 34% regarding it as very important,” said Thomas Aubrey, Managing Director, Fitch Solutions.

Whilst the survey results showed that the sophistication of counterparty risk management practices still varies widely across firms, there was common recognition on the importance of CVA (Credit Valuation Adjustment), particularly as a result of increased capital requirements under Basel III accounting regulations which have prompted many firms to prioritise their capital optimisation when hedging counterparty risk.

The challenge participants face in trying to bridge the ‘coverage gap’ when assessing counterparty risk for smaller, privately held non agency rated securities or counterparties which can be very illiquid, and where limited information is available, was also highlighted.

“69% of respondents use CDS spreads and indices, but just over 25% suggested that the currently available indices do not adequately capture the number of emerging market and private companies relevant for their hedging needs,” added Catherine Downhill, Senior Director, Fitch Solutions.

Consensus also appears to have been reached by survey respondents that market participants need to use a mix of credit risk indicators comprised of fundamental financial data, agency credit ratings, CDS and liquidity information.

Fitch Solutions recently launched a new suite of Bank Credit Risk Indicators to directly assist Credit Risk Managers, CVA Desks and Corporate Treasurers in better managing their regulatory, capital adequacy and risk mitigation requirements. These indicators provide the three key data sets highlighted in the survey - fundamental financial data, agency credit ratings and CDS - as well as a range of analytical data sets derived from this core information.

