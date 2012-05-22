TEXT-Fitch affirms NTPC's FC IDR at 'BBB-';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based NTPC Limited’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) at ‘BBB-', National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)', and its National Short-term rating at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed NTPC’s senior unsecured rating and its USD1bn medium-term note programme at ‘BBB-'.

The affirmation reflects NTPC’s robust business model that incorporates low off-take risks amid rising power deficits in the country, long-term power purchase agreements with state power utilities (SPUs), and pass-through of all reasonable costs including fuel costs in tariffs. The ratings also benefit from NTPC being India’s largest independent power generator, its track record of operational efficiency in line with regulatory norms and achieving 100% collections from customers within a stipulated period of 60 days, as well as its competitive cost of generating power in an inflationary scenario.

The ratings also continue to reflect NTPC’s financial flexibility emanating from its large cash balances (FY12: INR161.5bn, FY11: 161.9bn), stable cash flows, and its strong access to domestic capital markets. Fitch notes that the company’s large capex programme (20 GW under construction) is likely to be executed in a phased manner due to execution challenges common to large power projects.

NTPC is negotiating with Coal India Limited (CIL, the state-owned coal supplier) for suitable modifications in the latter’s draft model fuel supply agreement (FSA), which involves a lower penalty (0.01%) for coal-based power plants executed after 1 April 2009. This FSA reflects tight availability of domestic coal for new power capacities. In the interim, NTPC is receiving coal for its new capacities (4.3GW) through a memorandum of understanding. NTPC’s annual plant load factor for its coal-based power plants reduced 329bp yoy to 85% in FY12 mainly due to insufficient coal supplies in Q2FY12-Q3FY12. However, it improved to 91.1% in Q4FY12 from 83.6% in Q3FY12 due to improved coal supplies to 103% of contracted quantity. NTPC mitigates its coal availability risk through long-term supply agreements with state-owned coal companies, favourable location of some of its plants, development of captive coal blocks, its ability to blend coal for 20% of its total coal requirements, and its linkages with the government of India (GoI).

NTPC’s standalone ratings are moderated by the high counterparty risk stemming from financially weak SPUs, though the former’s efficient management of receivables has resulted in 100% collection of dues from these SPUs. Nevertheless, an ongoing regulatory inclination to allow an increase in retail power tariffs and the possible securitisation of SPUs’ bank loans into state-guaranteed bonds under a central government initiative could improve SPUs’ profitability and liquidity in the near to medium term.

An upgrade of India’s sovereign ratings (‘BBB-'/Stable) is likely to lead to an upgrade of NTPC’s ratings as Fitch considers that NTPC’s standalone rating is currently constrained by that of the sovereign. A significant improvement in SPUs’ financial position will be positive for NTPC’s standalone credit profile. Negative rating guidelines include a downgrade of India’s sovereign ratings. A significant build-up of dues from customers could affect NTPC’s standalone ratings. However, if the company’s standalone rating were to fall to a level lower than the sovereign’s rating, Fitch’s methodology would confer a one notch up-lift to NTPC’s standalone rating to reflect the implied government support.

NTPC is an 84.5% GoI-owned company, engaged in the construction and operation of power plants in India. The company directly owns and operates 33GW of capacity across 23 plants in 12 Indian states. In FY12, its revenue was INR611bn (FY11: INR548bn) and operating EBITDA was INR 144bn (FY11: INR141bn).