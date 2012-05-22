TEXT-Fitch affirms Italian Province of Catania at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Catania’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A-’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F2’. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings is Negative. The rating action affects EUR56m of debt outstanding, as well as future borrowings.

The affirmation reflects the province’s stable debt level, and its virtually free debt position when netted from cash reserves, as well as its capacity to absorb revenue and spending retrenchment following the fiscal adjustments being pursued at the national level. The Negative Outlook primarily mirrors that of Italy amid a lack of genuine financial autonomy of the Sicilian subnationals and incorporates Fitch’s expectations of a declining operating performance amid stable debt of about EUR55m in 2012-2014, resulting in a debt-to current balance deteriorating to eight years, from three in 2010, though still sustainable as the number of years to pay off the debt remains below the debt’s average life.

The ratings would be downgraded if Catania’s budget deteriorates beyond Fitch’s expectations or if there is a sovereign downgrade. Catania’s debt could also be downgraded if it is passed to the Region of Sicily (‘BBB+'/Negative) within the framework of the ongoing rethink of the role of Italian provinces. Conversely, the recovery of the local economy with a boost of provincial finances may lead to a change in Catania’s Outlook to Stable, if Italy’s Outlook were to be revised to Stable.

The national fiscal adjustment will put pressure on the province’s finances as state subsidies are budgeted to halve to EUR18m in 2010-2012. In its base case scenario, Fitch believes that Catania will partially offset lower subsidies and rigid tax revenue by streamlining spending, and limiting the decline of the operating margin to 8% over the medium term, down from the 16% average in 2010-2011. The operating balance is nevertheless expected to cover debt servicing by 1.3x.

Catania’s debt declined to EUR56m by end-2011 from EUR96m in 2006 and the administration does not envisage heavy borrowing in the medium term. An average life of debt above the debt-to current balance of eight years supports Catania’s debt sustainability. With asset sales of EUR10m, Fitch expects long-term debt to stabilize in 2011-2014. New borrowing will finance part of the EUR50m new investment, such as on roads and education, while maintaining its conservative budgetary approach. Catania has not entered into derivative transactions, as the majority of debt carries fixed rates, whilst debt servicing is a modest 6% of current revenue.

Catania retains fiscal leeway, equivalent to about 10% of its annual revenue, entirely concentrated on the car insurance tax, whose rate could theoretically be increased to 16% from 12.5%. As Fitch expects the recourse to additional debt to be marginal, the tax flexibility supports the province’s credit profile as it offers room to absorb external shocks, such as a possible future fall in state and/or regional subsidies or increase in expenditure.

Current spending should remain stable at EUR90m per annum over 2012-2014 per annum (yes), thanks to the salary freeze and turnover control, as well as tight monitoring on costs for goods and services. A cost-compression flexibility of 5%, in conjunction with delaying investments, would help the province limit the deficit before debt to about 10% of total revenues over 2012-2014, which will largely be covered by the fund balance surplus.

Catania has a population of about 1.1m inhabitants and is one of the Sicilian provinces. Its per capita GDP of 30% is below the EU-27 average and remains weak by international standards. Growing tourism and agriculture could limit the contraction of GDP to 2% in 2012 and drive a modest recovery thereafter according to Fitch’s projections. A shadow labour market tempers the drawbacks of the 13% unemployment rate as the province’s taxes have proved resilient in the past and are not expected to suffer major shortfalls.