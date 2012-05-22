FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:Indian RMBS stable amid interest rate hikes
May 22, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:Indian RMBS stable amid interest rate hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings says in a special report that the performance of Fitch-rated Indian RMBS transactions is stable despite the continuously rising interest rates. The stable performance is evidenced by the fact that the weighted average (WA) 90+ days-past-due (dpd) delinquency rate for Fitch’s mortgage portfolio remained flat at 0.40% at end-2011. All 21 transactions have maintained their initial ratings with Stable Outlooks.

The negative impact of interest rate hikes has been effectively neutralised by prepayments of mortgage loans, usually constituting 50%-60% of total amortisation. This reduced the repayment burden by 40%, which would have otherwise potentially increased by 24% given the rate hikes.

The WA loan-to-value ratio for loans in the top 10 Indian cities dropped to about 45% by end-2011 from original 70%, based on the current property prices. The top 10 cities, defined in terms of principal outstanding (POS), accounted for 60% of the Fitch-rated RMBS portfolios at end-2011.

“Property price appreciation accounts for 15% of the drop in LTV, while the remaining 10% is due to amortisation”, says, Mr. Jatin Nanaware, Director with Fitch’s Structured Finance group.

The report also highlights a reduction in the Fitch Indian Residential Mortgage delinquency index to 0.55% in 2011 from 0.85% in 2010. The index tracks 90+ dpd rates as a percentage of initial POS for residential mortgage loans in Indian RMBS transactions publicly rated by Fitch, with a minimum seasoning of one year.

The report, “Indian RMBS Performance Report: May 2012”, is available on www.fitchindia.com and www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Indian RMBS Performance Report

here

