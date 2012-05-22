TEXT-Fitch ups Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors to 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hyundai Motor’s (HMC) and Kia Motors’ (Kia) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, the agency has upgraded HMC’s and Kia’s Short-term Foreign- Currency IDRs to ‘F2’ from ‘F3’.

The upgrades reflect continued significant improvements in the companies’ competitive positions and credit profile over the past year. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that both HMC and Kia will be able to maintain their market position and financial profile over the next 12-18 months.

HMC and Kia posted robust sales growth and market share gains in key markets in 2011. Part of the market share gains in 2011 can be attributed to the production disruption at Japanese automakers caused by the March 2011 earthquake and Thai floods in H211. However, Fitch believes structural improvement such as a stronger product line-up and branding were also contributors. In the year to date, both companies posted robust sales results even amid the sales recovery of Japanese automakers with January-April sales volume growth of 11.5% for HMC and 11.4% for Kia over a year ago.

With record sales volume, higher capacity utilisation, and increased benefits from platform integration, both HMC and Kia posted record profit margins and profit levels in 2011 and Q112. For Q112, HMC recorded operating profit of KRW2.1trn (+41.8% y-o-y) from its automotive division and Kia posted KRW1.1trn (+33.5%). As such HMC has widened its net cash position in its industrial operations in 2011 and Kia is expected to reach a net cash position by end-2012. HMC’s and Kia’s margins are now one of the highest in the global auto industry and the highest among mass market auto manufacturers.

The global market for autos is expected to remain benign. Fitch expects the continued recovery in the US market and growth in other emerging markets to offset slowdown in Europe, Korea and China. Fitch expects that even with Japanese automakers intent on regaining their lost market share, HMC and Kia will be able to retain part of their market share gains with strengthened market presence and new products.

Kia’s ratings are equalised with HMC’s due to strong strategic and operational ties between the two. These include platform integration, shared R&D and procurement, and the same senior management team led by Hyundai Group Chairman, Chung Mong Koo. While Kia’s financial statements are no longer consolidated into HMC’s statements, Fitch sees no change in the strong linkage between the two companies. Fitch believes that Kia continues to be integral to HMC’s long-term growth strategy as a global automaker, as well as to its group structure.

Negative rating action for HMC and Kia may result if HMC’s and Kia’s combined adjusted net debt/EBITDA (industrial operations) is sustained above 0.5x and if there is a major reversal of market recovery or market share erosion in key markets.

Given both HMC and Kia derive a substantial portion of revenue from overseas markets, both companies are vulnerable to a strong Korean won. Nevertheless, both HMC and Kia managed to post major improvement even when the won strengthened to below KRW1,100/USD in mid 2011 from KRW1,256/USD in 2009, with volume and average selling price growth more than offsetting the negative impact of the won appreciation. Both companies have also been increasing the proportion of overseas production, which mitigates FX exposure.

Fitch notes that the two companies were able to conclude annual wage negotiations without production disruption for the past couple of years. However, potential labor unrest remains a risk. Nevertheless, Fitch currently believes any disruption is likely to be short-term in nature and does not expect disruption to be major enough to have a significant negative impact on the companies’ credit profiles.