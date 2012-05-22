TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. --------------------- 22-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-May-2009 B/-- B/--

03-Feb-2002 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================