TEXT-Fitch affirms CPC Corporation,Taiwan at 'A+';outlook stable

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CPC Corporation, Taiwan’s (CPC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at ‘F1’. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

“CPC’s ratings continue to reflect the company’s strong linkage with its 100% owner, the Taiwan sovereign, and the company’s role as a public service and policy vehicle in the refined oil products, natural gas and petrochemical sectors,” said Steve Cox, Director in Fitch’s Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team. “CPC’s significant losses in 2011 underline the role the company plays on behalf of the sovereign in insulating the Taiwan consumer from volatility in international market oil product and natural gas prices.”

Under the agency’s Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology, Fitch has equalised CPC’s ratings with those of the Taiwan sovereign (‘A+'/Stable), reflecting strong legal, operational and strategic ties between the two. The Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs continues to use the company to meet policy objectives.

In Fitch’s view, recent renewed domestic debate about the privatisation of CPC is unlikely to materialise over the next five years. Privatisation, wholly or partially, would require either acceptance by the Taiwan consumer of greater exposure to volatility in international market oil and gas prices, or alternative forms of government subsidies that could be politically more problematic than the existing role of CPC in implementing the current mechanisms. In particular Taiwan’s consumers are accustomed to retail gasoline prices which are substantially below those of Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. In Fitch’s view, the privatisation of CPC would weaken its ties with the state and negative affect its credit ratings.

CPC has capex plans of TWD133.8bn for 2012-2015, of which half is for the ongoing programme of upgrades to its two refineries in Talin and Taoyuan. CPC continues to receive strong financial support from domestic banks and the domestic capital market, which largely mitigates liquidity risk. At end-2011, CPC had access to USD oil purchase credit lines of USD1.25bn, overdraft of TWD25.6bn and unsecured short-term bank credit lines of TWD248bn.

The underlying stand-alone credit profile of the company is weak due to price controls and the debt-funded capex programme. As Fitch has equalised CPC’s ratings with the sovereign‘s, should legal, operational and strategic ties with the government weaken, the ratings may be downgraded. However, Fitch believes that CPC will remain 100% state-owned, at least over the medium term, and will continue to benefit from very strong implied support from the government.

Ratings of CPC:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F1’.

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

National Long-Term rating affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Senior unsecured corporate bonds affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'