TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd. ---- 22-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2008 A/-- NR/--

01-Apr-2008 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd. (MSI China) reflects the company’s strategic importance to its parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1). The rating also reflects MSI China’s strong stand-alone capitalization, and its satisfactory operating performance and business quality. The company’s smaller market share than domestic players’--although it has a good niche position--and regulatory restrictions on foreign players in China’s insurance market partly offset these strengths.

