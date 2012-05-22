TEXT-S&P affirms Bashkortostan 'BB+' ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The Russian republic of Bashkortostan has low debt, positive liquidity, and prudent financial policies, which in our view offset a number of constraints on the ratings.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB+’ long term- issuer credit rating on the republic.

-- The outlook is positive, reflecting our view that Bashkortostan’s operating revenues will increase and that the republic’s prudent financial policies will continue.

Rating Action

On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term issuer rating on the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. The outlook is positive.

Rationale

The ratings on Bashkortostan are constrained by the republic’s low budget predictability and limited flexibility, owing to federal controls; the economy’s concentration in the oil-processing industry; long-term expenditure pressures; and modest wealth in an international context. In our view, Bashkortostan’s low debt, positive liquidity, and prudent financial policies mitigate these constraints.