TEXT-S&P summary: Rain CII Carbon LLC

We assess RCCL’s business risk profile as “weak”, mainly due to the limited availability of good quality GPC and the company’s single product business. Oil refiners shifting to high-sulfur crude refining from low-sulfur crude refining has lowered the supply of high-quality GPC, which is a key raw material for RCCL. Nevertheless, the company benefits from long-term contracts with oil refiners for low-sulfur GPC.

RCCL remains exposed to the cyclical nature of its end market--the aluminum industry. The company supplies anode grade CPC, which is an essential raw material for aluminum smelters. Demand for CPC is cyclical and is directly correlated with the volume of aluminum produced. We expect RCCL’s capacity utilization to be stable at about 70% for the next two years.

RCCL is also exposed to supplier and customer concentration risk. The company’s top five suppliers and customers account for more than half of its GPC purchases and CPC sales. Moreover, the concentration of operations and suppliers along the Gulf of Mexico makes the company susceptible to hurricane-related disruptions.

Although we expect RCCL’s operating and financial performances in 2012 to be slightly weaker than in 2011, they will remain commensurate with the rating. The company’s margins could decline due to weak macroeconomic conditions and a likely drop in CPC demand. Nevertheless, we do not expect RCCL’s financial risk profile to substantially deteriorate.

We estimate RCCL’s ratio of debt to EBITDA to be less than 3.0x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be about 25% over the next two years. These ratios are in line with the company’s financial risk profile. We expect RCCL’s debt to be stable at about US$420 million over the same period. RCCL’s waste heat recovery project is likely to come on-stream in the last quarter of 2012. We expect this facility to generate US$10 million EBITDA annually from 2013. RCCL has deferred its plan of setting up a second waste heat recovery project due to currently weak electricity demand. The deferral will benefit the company’s cash and liquidity because its capital expenditure will be lower than we had earlier estimated.

RCCL benefits from its strong relationships with aluminum smelters. Access to good quality CPC is critical for these smelters to maintain the quality of aluminum produced and limit energy consumption. RCCL’s cash flows from electricity sales help diversify its revenue sources. The company has three energy co-generation facilities.

Liquidity

RCCL’s liquidity is “strong”, as defined in our criteria. The company’s sources of liquidity will likely exceed its uses by more than 2.5x over the next two years. We expect the sources of liquidity to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 50%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include FFO of US$110 million in 2012, our expectation of a cash balance of about US$140 million in 2012, and a US$40 million revolver credit facility.

-- Key uses of liquidity include planned capital expenditure of about US$60 million in 2012. About US$50 million of this spending is for a power project at Lake Charles in the U.S. The rest is maintenance capital expenditure.

-- Our base-case scenario assumes a dividend payout of US$10 million a year over the next two years.

There are no covenants in RCCL’s notes. However, while analyzing RCCL, we consider the financial ratio covenants that are prescribed at RCCL’s parent CPCUSA and at another group company Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Ltd. (RCCVL) in India. We expect the companies to be compliant with the covenants over the next 12 months.

Recovery analysis

Standard & Poor’s expects that RCCL’s operations will continue to be viable even if the company defaults on its debt payments. Our view is based on RCCL’s strong competitive position in the global calcining market, supported by good supplier and customer contracts. We believe lenders would achieve the greatest recovery value through reorganization rather than liquidation.

Our analysis results in a recovery rating of ‘2’, indicating the expectation of a substantial recovery (70%-90%) for senior secured lenders in case of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook on RCCL reflects our expectation that the company’s operating and financial performances will remain strong over the next 18-24 months.

We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the next year. We may, however, raise the rating if: (1) RCCL’s competitive position strengthens with improved size and scope, better market position, and increased diversity in its suppliers and revenues; (2) industry conditions and CPC demand improve; and (3) RCCL’s financial risk profile improves such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio is less than 2.5x and its debt-to-capital ratio is below 45% on a sustainable basis.

We may lower the rating if RCCL is unable to sustain the improvement in its operating performance or if its financial performance weakens. A downward rating trigger is a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 3.5x on a sustained basis.