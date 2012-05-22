TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in Newgate Funding series 2007-2, 2007-3

PERFORMANCE

In our opinion, the collateral pools for both transactions have exhibited relatively stable performance in recent periods. Delinquencies have declined since the highs of 2009; 90+ day arrears have fallen to current levels of 26.13% in Newgate 2007-2 and 13.91% in Newgate 2007-3. Similarly, cumulative losses are 3.14% and 1.98% for Newgate 2007-2 and Newgate 2007-3, respectively.

Amortization of both collateral pools has been limited, due to the high percentage of interest-only loans (in excess of 70% in each pool) and low prepayment rates. This has led to the limited build-up of credit enhancement in both transactions, which is particularly negative for the junior classes of notes, as both transactions are currently amortizing sequentially.

Both transactions are currently paying sequentially and have a 90+ day delinquency pro rata trigger of 20%. However, given the proximity of the current 90+ day delinquency level of 25.21% to the pro rata trigger for Newgate 2007-2, we have considered the possibility of this transaction paying pro rata at a point in the future based on historical arrears movements, and factored this into our cash flow analysis.

Application of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria has resulted in a lower weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF), but a higher weighted-average loss severity (WALS) for both Newgate 2007-2 and Newgate 2007-3. This has led to an overall increase in the required credit coverage for these transactions.

The small size of the class A1a and A1b notes has meant a large build-up of credit enhancement for these notes. After applying our updated cash flow stresses, the cash flow results for these notes were commensurate with their current rating levels.

We have affirmed our ratings on the class E and F notes in Newgate 2007-2, based on the results of our credit and cash flow analysis, and our view that these classes of notes are unlikely to default within the next 12 months.

For all other classes of notes in both transactions, credit enhancement levels have not risen sufficiently to mitigate the increase in required credit coverage. Consequently, upon the application of our updated cash flow stresses, these notes were unable to achieve ratings commensurate with their respective current rating levels. We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes.

COUNTERPARTY

In both transactions, the liquidity facility agreement is not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.

In Newgate 2007-2, the highest potential rating is therefore capped at the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the liquidity facility provider--in this case, Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (A/Stable/A-1). However, we have not capped the ratings on the class A1a and A1b notes, because they were able to pass our cash flow stresses at their current ratings without giving benefit to the liquidity facility.

The highest potential rating on Newgate 2007-3’s class A2b, A3, Ba, Bb, Cb, D, and E notes, is equal to the ICR on the liquidity facility provider--in this case, Bank of America (A/Negative/A-1). Consequently, we have lowered our rating on the class A2b notes to ‘A (sf)'. The rating on the class A1 notes, however, has not been capped by the ICR on the liquidity facility provider, because the notes were able to pass our cash flow stresses at their current rating without giving benefit to the liquidity facility. However, after our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of the account bank (Barclays Bank PLC ; A+/Stable/A-1), the ‘A-1+’ trigger on the account bank was breached. As no remedy action by Barclays Bank has taken place, the rating on the class A1 notes is capped by the ‘A+’ long-term ICR on Barclays Bank. Consequently, we have lowered our rating on the class A1 notes to ‘A+ (sf)'.

Newgate Funding’s series 2007-2 and 2007-3 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions, with collateral consisting of first-ranking mortgages over freehold and leasehold owner-occupied properties originated by Mortgages 1 Ltd.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Newgate Funding PLC

EUR177.55 Million And GBP337.5 Million Mortgage-Backed And Excess Spread

Floating-Rate Notes Series 2007-2

Ratings Affirmed

E B- (sf)

F B- (sf)

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A2 A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A3 A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

M BBB (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Bb BB- (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

Cb B (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg

Db B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

A1a AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

A1b AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.

Newgate Funding PLC

EUR485 Million And GBP503.55 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2007-3

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A1 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

A2b A (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

A3 BBB+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

Ba BB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

Bb BB (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg

Cb B (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

D B- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg

E B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg