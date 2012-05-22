TEXT-Fitch solutions:Dell's CDS widen 42%; Hewlett Packard out 95% ahead of earnings

Companies reporting this week include the following:

AutoZone, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 53 basis points (bps) to 66 bps, an increase of 25%. The liquidity score on AutoZone, Inc. decreased from 6.71 to 6.31 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 12th percentile to the ninth percentile.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 458 bps to 632 bps, an increase of 38%. The liquidity score on Best Buy Co., Inc. increased from 6.9 to 6.92 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 16th percentile to the 26th percentile.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 50 bps to 47 bps, a decrease of -7%. The liquidity score on Costco Wholesale Corporation decreased from 8.01 to 7.59 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 44th percentile to the 43rd percentile.

Dell Inc. (TECHNOLOGY/Technology Hardware & Equipment)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 125 bps to 178 bps, an increase of 42%. The liquidity score on Dell Inc. decreased from 6.81 to 6.12 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 14th percentile to the sixth percentile.

H.J. Heinz Company (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 57 bps to 67 bps, an increase of 17%. The liquidity score on H.J. Heinz Company decreased from 7.89 to 7.58 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 41st percentile to the 42nd percentile.

Hewlett-Packard Company (TECHNOLOGY/Technology Hardware & Equipment)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 100 bps to 196 bps, an increase of 95%. The liquidity score on Hewlett-Packard Company decreased from 6.77 to 5.94 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the fourth percentile.

Medtronic, Inc. (HEALTH CARE/Health Care Equipment & Services)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 80 bps to 68 bps, a decrease of -15%. The liquidity score on Medtronic, Inc. decreased from 7.93 to 7.29 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 42nd percentile to the 36th percentile.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 152 bps to 167 bps, an increase of 10%. The liquidity score on Toll Brothers, Inc. decreased from 6.58 to 6.34 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the ninth percentile to the 10th percentile.,

Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at

'twitter.com/fitchsolutions'